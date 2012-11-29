Rosenstiel Exiting PEJ to Help Ramp Up Research at Newspaper Foundation

Tom Rosenstiel, director and founder of the Pew Research

Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism (PEJ), is exiting that post after

15 years to become the new executive

director of the American Press Institute.

PEJ has become a go-to source for information on trends and analysis

of news coverage in major media across a variety of platforms.

Amy Mitchell, deputy director of PEJ, has been named acting

director.

Rosenstiel comes to API as it ramps up its research efforts.

API is the foundation of the Newspaper Association that focuses on training,

research and best practices in the industry.

"I'm enormously excited about my new opportunity at the Press Institute to expand its focus on the future of news," said Rosenstiel, who assumes his new post in January.