Rosengard Hill Promoted at Magid
Jill Rosengard Hill was promoted to senior vice president at strategic consulting firm Frank N. Magid Associates.
A 12-year Magid veteran, Hill was bumped up from VP/managing director.
Based in Atlanta, she specializes in cable and wireless, supporting programming and marketing strategies for video-on-demand, digital-video recorders, mobile content, customer acquisition, new advertising platforms, interactive TV and HDTV.
Rosengard Hill’s recent clients include Comcast, Cox Communications and Verizon Wireless.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.