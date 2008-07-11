Rosengard Hill Promoted at Magid

Jill Rosengard Hill was promoted to senior vice president at strategic consulting firm Frank N. Magid Associates.

A 12-year Magid veteran, Hill was bumped up from VP/managing director.

Based in Atlanta, she specializes in cable and wireless, supporting programming and marketing strategies for video-on-demand, digital-video recorders, mobile content, customer acquisition, new advertising platforms, interactive TV and HDTV.

Rosengard Hill’s recent clients include Comcast, Cox Communications and Verizon Wireless.