Rosenblum Sets Exit Plan, Capping Long Warner Bros. Tenure

In a move many Warner Bros. watchers expected, Bruce Rosenblum capped a two-decade career at Warner Bros. by opting to depart as president of the company's TV group, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

He had been passed over in January for the chairman post, which went to digital guru Kevin Tsujihara, who prevailed in a three-way competition against Rosenblum and film chief Jeff Robinov. Rosenblum had been viewed -- certainly in the television business -- as the favorite to succeed Barry Meyer because of the immense TV profits he had helped generate.

Peter Roth, who has had a similarly long and successful tenure running Warner Bros. Television, will now report directly to Tsujihara.

The moves were first reported late Saturday night by Deadline.

Rosenblum's next move is an open question. There was speculation that although he clearly didn't relish being overlooked for the chairman job, he enjoyed a perch more powerful than almost any other in television. As he considers his options, Rosenblum will continue to serve as president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told B&C, "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on rumors, speculation or personnel matters related to our company or its employees."