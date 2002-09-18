Rosenblum returns to UDT
Raina Rosenblum is the new manager of media relations for Universal Domestic
Television, reporting to Jim Benson, senior vice president of communications for
the company.
Rosenblum will handle publicity for UDT talkers Crossing Over with John
Edward and Maury, as well as the 2003 launch of Fergie. She
rejoins UDT from Telepictures Productions, sister company to Warner Bros.
Domestic Television.
Rosenblum started her career in media relations at UDT in September 1997, and
she graduated from the University of Southern California.
