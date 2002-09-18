Rosenblum returns to UDT

Raina Rosenblum is the new manager of media relations for Universal Domestic

Television, reporting to Jim Benson, senior vice president of communications for

the company.

Rosenblum will handle publicity for UDT talkers Crossing Over with John

Edward and Maury, as well as the 2003 launch of Fergie. She

rejoins UDT from Telepictures Productions, sister company to Warner Bros.

Domestic Television.

Rosenblum started her career in media relations at UDT in September 1997, and

she graduated from the University of Southern California.