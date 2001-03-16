Rosenblatt named HSN president

Bob Rosenblatt has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer to president of HSN - U.S. and Bill Concello has been promoted from senior vice president of broadcasting to executive vice president of broadcasting & programming.

In addition to his current responsibilities, Rosenblatt will now oversee merchandising, marketing, broadcasting, HSN Interactive and America's Store. Concello takes on the additional responsibility of programming along with leading HSN's broadcast department. Jed Trosper remains president of HSN's international unit. - Richard Tedesco