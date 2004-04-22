Rosenberg Out at Universal, Too

Some days, synergy is tougher than others. NBC has gone from having two candidates for head of their syndication division to none, at least for now.

Universal Domestic Television president Steve Rosenberg has joined NBC Enterprises president Ed Wilson in quitting his job, though sources say NBC is still trying to woo him back.

Sources say both executives felt they were treated poorly during negotiations over who would run the combined syndication company.

While Wilson was ultimately given the job to head a combined NBC-Universal syndication division, he wasn't going to report directly to Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Entertainment, News and Cable, and he also wasn't going to run NBC's international sales division, sources say.

Dissatisfied with the offer, Wilson quit. Meanwhile, Rosenberg had been let go. After Wilson abruptly resigned, NBC offered Rosenberg the job. By then, Rosenberg also had had enough and declined the offer.

NBC and Universal both declined comment.