Rosenberg to head USA syndication

As expected, Studios USA Domestic Television president Steve Rosenberg has

been selected to run a combined syndication studio at newly merged Vivendi

Universal SA.

Ned Nalle, Universal Worldwide TV's president, is expected to leave the

studio's TV division within the coming weeks.

Insiders said Nalle, a veteran Universal executive, may remain with the

company in a different capacity.

Nalle's Universal syndication division is being merged with Studios USA's

syndication assets, and the two divisions will be housed on the famed Universal

Studios lot in Los Angeles.

The moves come as a result of Vivendi Universal's recent $10 billion

acquisition of USA Networks Inc.'s entertainment assets.

Studios USA Domestic TV distributes talk shows with Jerry Springer, Sally

Jessy Raphael, Maury Povich and medium John Edward.

Studios USA, which was formerly Universal Television, is the larger of the

two syndication units and has more than 100 employees.

Universal Worldwide TV, which was formerly PolyGram TV, is a smaller outfit

with just over 40 employees, and it distributes relationship series Blind

Date and several other shows both domestically and internationally.

Insiders said the executive ranks are still being assembled and layoffs

are expected on both sides.

Universal and Studios USA executives had no comment.