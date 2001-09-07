Rosen elected HRTS head

Rick Rosen, founding partner of the Endeavor talent agency, has been elected head of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society.

Rosen replaces Tom Nunan, UPN's former entertainment president, whose current term as HRTS chief ends Sept. 25. Endeavor clients include John Masius, creator of Providence and Touched by an Angel and J.J. Abrams, creator of Felicity and ABC's upcoming Alias.

New HRTS board members are Robert DeBitetto, Turner Network's original programming president; Jordan Levin, WB's entertainment chief, Gary Loder, senior vice president at the William Morris Agency; Sue Naegle, partner at United Talent Agency; Jim Paratore, president of Telepictures Productions; and Sarah Timberman, programming president at Studios USA.

HRTS holds regular industry panel discussion/luncheons and raises money for educational scholarships.

- Susanne Ault