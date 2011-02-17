Rosen Apologizes For Logan Tweets

Journalist Nir Rosen has exited his post as an NYU Fellow

and apologized to Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday night following tweets

mocking the brutal attack of CBS correspondent Lara Logan in Egypt.



Rosen told Cooper in an interview he had been a jerk and

there was no defense for the tweets, which dismissively and almost

jokingly suggested Logan was trying to outdo, Cooper, who had been

roughed up during the demonstrations.



Though Rosen had linked to the brief CBS statement on

Logan's attack, he said he had not read far enough to see it had been a

sexual assault. Cooper pointed out that the statement was only a couple

of graphs and that he had a hard time believing

Rosen.



Rosen, also a former fellow at the New America

Foundation, has written about the Middle East for Time, the New York

Times Magazine, The Atlantic Monthly and numerous others, according to

his New America bio.

