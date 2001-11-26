Rosa Parks' story to air on CBS

CBS will air an original movie about the life of civil rights activist Rosa Parks in February.

The Rosa Parks Story stars Angela Bassett as the woman who sparked a boycott by refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala. bus in 1955, will be broadcast on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). Cecily Tyson co-stars.

The drama was filmed in Montgomery, Ala. Dexter Scott King, the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who emerged as a civil rights leader in that city, makes a cameo appearance as his father.

The movie was produced by Jaffe/Braunstein Films, in association with Chotzen/Jenner Productions. Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust) directed the film from a script by Paris Qualles (A House Divided).