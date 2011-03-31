Root Sports to Launch April 1

Root

Sports, the new fan-based sports network will take over for Fox

SportsNet in three markets. The departing stations are FSN Northwest,

FSN Pittsburgh and FSN Rocky Mountains. Root Sports aim is that each

regional affiliate is tapped into the local community.

The

new network will launch Friday, in conjunction with Major League

Baseball's opening weekend, and will be the TV home for the Seattle

Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies. Overall, Root Sports

will provide coverage for more than 25 teams.

"We

are passionate fans, supporting our teams from beginning to end, and

that mindset is what sets us apart from any other sports content

provider," said Mark Shuken, president and chief executive officer of

DirecTV Sports Networks, parent company of the three regional sports

networks. "This enables us to go from simply covering teams and games

to providing an immersive experience as a fan and for the fan."

Root

Sports will become one of the largest regional sports networks,

broadcasting to more than 8.3 million subscribers in 18 states.