Root Sports to Launch April 1
Root
Sports, the new fan-based sports network will take over for Fox
SportsNet in three markets. The departing stations are FSN Northwest,
FSN Pittsburgh and FSN Rocky Mountains. Root Sports aim is that each
regional affiliate is tapped into the local community.
The
new network will launch Friday, in conjunction with Major League
Baseball's opening weekend, and will be the TV home for the Seattle
Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies. Overall, Root Sports
will provide coverage for more than 25 teams.
"We
are passionate fans, supporting our teams from beginning to end, and
that mindset is what sets us apart from any other sports content
provider," said Mark Shuken, president and chief executive officer of
DirecTV Sports Networks, parent company of the three regional sports
networks. "This enables us to go from simply covering teams and games
to providing an immersive experience as a fan and for the fan."
Root
Sports will become one of the largest regional sports networks,
broadcasting to more than 8.3 million subscribers in 18 states.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.