Rooke Named EVP and CFO at Crown
Andrew Rooke, a veteran finance executive, has joined Crown
Media Holdings, Inc. as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
He will report to Bill Abbott, president and CEO.
Rooke will be responsible for planning, directing and
controlling the finances of Crown and its Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie
Channel. He will participate in decisions relating to strategic initiatives,
operational models and operational execution.
"Andy brings superior financial and industry experience
to Crown Media, and we look forward to welcoming him as a critical member of
our senior management team" said Abbott in a statement. "By joining
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel at this time of exciting growth and
opportunity, Andy will play an integral role in driving our business
forward."
Prior to Crown, Rooke held top finance positions at News,
Corp. properties Twentieth Television, MySpace.com and Fox Entertainment Group,
and Time Warner's Warner Bros.
