Rooke Named EVP and CFO at Crown

Andrew Rooke, a veteran finance executive, has joined Crown

Media Holdings, Inc. as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

He will report to Bill Abbott, president and CEO.

Rooke will be responsible for planning, directing and

controlling the finances of Crown and its Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie

Channel. He will participate in decisions relating to strategic initiatives,

operational models and operational execution.

"Andy brings superior financial and industry experience

to Crown Media, and we look forward to welcoming him as a critical member of

our senior management team" said Abbott in a statement. "By joining

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel at this time of exciting growth and

opportunity, Andy will play an integral role in driving our business

forward."

Prior to Crown, Rooke held top finance positions at News,

Corp. properties Twentieth Television, MySpace.com and Fox Entertainment Group,

and Time Warner's Warner Bros.