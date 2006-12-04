Ronnie F. Lippin Dies at 59

Ronnie F. Lippin, wife of Lippin Group Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin and a veteran rock publicist-manager who served as the PR agency's president of international marketing, died early today at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 59.

Over her three-decade career, Lippin represented a number of legendary performers, including co-managing The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson and handling PR for Prince, which earned her an award last year as entertainment marketer of the year.

Other musicians represented by the New York native for years included Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Steven Stills, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, Captain & Tennille, Cliff Richard and Fourplay.

She had also worked with the Bee Gees, Elton John, Neil Sedaka, The Who, Dianne Reeves, James Taylor and Andy Gibb, among others.

In 1989, she joined the Lippin Group to head up the company's efforts in music.

She also served on the board of the Free Arts for Abused Children and, with her husband, endowed ethics programs at Penn State and Brandeis universities. The Lippins also sponsor summer camps for underprivileged children and support other educational and children's projects.

In addition to her husband, Lippin is survived by a daughter, Alexandra, a senior account executive at the agency.

A foundation in her name for the study of rare forms of cancer is being established. The family will hold a private ceremony.