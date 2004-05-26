Roland Retires from WNYW

WNYW anchor and New York news fixture John Roland will retire from the Fox owned-and-operated station June 4.

Roland, who has been with the station for over 35 years, had been co-anchoring the 5 p.m. news with Linda Schmidt.

Until a replacement is found, 6 and 10 p.m. anchors Len Cannon and Rosanna Scotto will ad 5 p.m. to their plates as well. Schmidt will stay on as a fill-in anchor and reporter, but no decision has been made on whether she will co-anchor with Roland's replacement.

"I recently had a life-threatening illness, and also recently got married," said Roland. "All in all, I have decided it's time to step back and enjoy my life." Roland suffered from diverticulitis last year.