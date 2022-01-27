Roku Seeks to Assure Skittish Investors of Its Int'l Prospects - 'We're No. 1 in Canada!'

As Roku's market capitalization has steadily dipped to less than a sixth of where it stood in July, skittish equity analysts have proliferated the notion that Roku can't transition its nearly 40% share of the U.S. streaming platform market to similar dominance abroad.

In our humble opinion, Wall Street's "over-correction," if we may call it such, is a somewhat ridiculous take on a diversified media-technology company with tangible growth prospects in a number of diversified areas.

But perhaps just as amusing has been Roku's communications response to this international narrative. On Thursday, two months after declaring streaming supremacy in Mexico, Roku put out a press release stating its Canadian hegemony.

Roku already stated that it was tops in Canadian smart TV OS a year ago, but this time its declaring No. 1 status in overall platform connectivity.

As it did for Mexico, Roku is citing survey data from its own market research company, Hypothesis Group, which also counts Netflix, Google, Disney, HBO and other big media and tech brands on its client roster.

Roku also cited an NRG survey of over 950 adult Canadians on their streaming habits last summer.

"We are proud to lead the Canadian TV streaming market. The Roku brand is growing in Canada with introductions to new streaming devices, original content, and new Canadian entertainment with partners like CBC, Global News, and Crave,” said Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku. “Providing simplicity, entertainment, and value is clearly resonating with Canadian consumers, who are choosing our platform to stream TV.”

Sure, Mexico and Canada count as "international" territories. But for their part, equity analysts seem to be pointing to further flung regions, such as the European market, while rendering criticism that Roku won't be able to surpass competition from Amazon and Google for platform supremacy.

But you've got to start somewhere, so No. 1 in North America it is.