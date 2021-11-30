Roku: 'We're No. 1 in Mexico'

Five years after entering Mexico, Roku has declared itself the country's No. 1 connected TV platform provider.

The streaming company basis this claim on an October survey 2,534 consumers conducted by Hypothesis Group, which determined that Roku's OS leads Mexico in hours streamed.

There were 33 million TV homes in Mexico in 2020, about a quarter as many as there are in the U.S.

In Mexico, Roku has achieved this position through sales of Roku-powered TVs from OEMs including Hisense, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Sharp, TCL, Walmart’s and ATVIO, as well as the recently launched Sanyo Roku TV.

But Roku's real reason for thumping its chest Tuesday seems to be the upcoming introduction of its just-introduced Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which it's selling for 1,499 Pesos (or around $70).

“We are proud to be the No. 1 TV streaming platform in Mexico, and that is thanks to the consumers who have enjoyed our streaming players over the past six years, our Roku TV partners that chose to build TVs using Roku’s operating system, our retail partners for working with Roku to showcase our products to consumers, and our content partners that have worked with Roku to bring their entertainment to our users,” said Arthur van Rest, VP of international at Roku.