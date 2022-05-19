Roku Puts Its TVOS in Outdoor TVs For the First Time with New 55-inch Element Set

Roku has found a niche within the smart TV business that's still relatively uncontested in terms of TVOS dominance.

For the first time, Roku's operating system will power a TV made specifically for outdoor mounting, with the streaming licensing its software to Elemental Electronics for a 55-inch 4K/HDR all-weather smart TV.

The device delivers 700 nits of sun-defying brightness and an "IP 55" rating, meaning its delicate circuitry is properly insulated to handle high and low temperatures, as well as moisture and dust.

The Roku-powered Element TV comes with a competitive price point for a niche area of the smart TV market that's typically pretty expensive, selling for $1,300 at Walmart.

And save for Samsung's entry into this niche, there doesn't seem to be a lot of competition for TVOS licensing -- our quick perusal of Amazon's flora and fauna found no presence of Amazon Fire TV or Google TV/Android TV.

“With the outdoor Element Roku TV, we're able to expand Roku's offerings of the No. 1 selling smart TV operating system in the U.S. into a new part of the home," said Tom McFarland, senior director of business development for Roku TV. "The power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with Element's accessible-to-all, feature-driven hardware fits perfectly with any outdoor living space."