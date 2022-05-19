Roku Puts Its TVOS in Outdoor TVs For the First Time with New 55-inch Element Set
By Daniel Frankel published
With a 700 nits of brightness and an 'IP 55' rating, this baby is ready to handle everything your patio deck throws at it
Roku has found a niche within the smart TV business that's still relatively uncontested in terms of TVOS dominance.
For the first time, Roku's operating system will power a TV made specifically for outdoor mounting, with the streaming licensing its software to Elemental Electronics for a 55-inch 4K/HDR all-weather smart TV.
The device delivers 700 nits of sun-defying brightness and an "IP 55" rating, meaning its delicate circuitry is properly insulated to handle high and low temperatures, as well as moisture and dust.
The Roku-powered Element TV comes with a competitive price point for a niche area of the smart TV market that's typically pretty expensive, selling for $1,300 at Walmart.
And save for Samsung's entry into this niche, there doesn't seem to be a lot of competition for TVOS licensing -- our quick perusal of Amazon's flora and fauna found no presence of Amazon Fire TV or Google TV/Android TV.
“With the outdoor Element Roku TV, we're able to expand Roku's offerings of the No. 1 selling smart TV operating system in the U.S. into a new part of the home," said Tom McFarland, senior director of business development for Roku TV. "The power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with Element's accessible-to-all, feature-driven hardware fits perfectly with any outdoor living space."
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.