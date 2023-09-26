Roku Bundles Its Primo Voice Remote Pro With Its Budget Express 4K Puck or $50 Amazon Exclusive

Positioning itself for yet another Amazon retail high holy day, Roku is bundling its lower end Express 4K player puck with its rechargeable Voice Remote Pro and selling it exclusively via Amazon's online shopping mecca or $49.99.

Amazon will begin taking pre-orders Tuesday with shipments beginning October 4. Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" sales event is set for October 10-11.

For its part, Roku is striking the balance between luxury and economy here, offering 4K streaming and a voice remote that needs no AAA batteries at a sub-$50 price. It's not a bad bundled savings, considering Roku's rechargeable remote retails standalone on Amazon for $30.

Roku had previously bundled its nifty Voice Remote Pro with the higher end Ultra player with an MSRP of $100.

At $50, the new bundle is competitively priced with the Chromecast With Google TV streaming dongle and the Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick, both of which have remotes that require two AAA batteries.