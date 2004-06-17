Rogers Launches SVOD

Canadian MSO Rogers Cable Inc. has launched its first subscription-video-on-demand service.

Subscribers currently signed up for The Movie Network as part of a digital cable package will now get The Movie Channel OnDemand at no extra charge. SVOD allows TMC subs to access up to 40 movies at any one time, and to stop, rewind, fast forward, pause and replay the movies.

Rogers already offers on-demand services including video on demand, time-shifting and personal video recorders.