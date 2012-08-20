Roger Keating: A Well-Connected Digital Doyen

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

Roger Keating, head of digital

at Hearst Television, isn’t as concerned

with viewers’ habits today

as he is with how they will consume local TV

content tomorrow, and next year. While he is

focused on rolling out a

rich array of station mobile

apps, including a

timely one offering local

election coverage for all

the Hearst TV markets,

he’s more tuned into

next-gen topics such as

televisions connected

directly to the Web, and

how that trend affects

local broadcasters.



Keating sees over-thetop

television as something

that can enrich

the viewer experience,

with extra content on a topic of interest, and

a two-way street for both viewer and advertiser.

Viewers can respond to polls and direct

questions at the station. And while interactive

advertising has been TV’s holy grail for

decades, Keating says

recent trends indicate

it is that much closer

to reality.

“Advanced advertising

has always been

heavily tied to MVPDs,

but this time it’s connected

to the Web,”

Keating says. “We have

the opportunity to engage

[viewers] directly.”

Keating joined Hearst

in 2008 after a stint as

executive VP for Time

Warner Cable’s Los

Angeles region. He is on the board of the

Pearl Project, the consortium of local broadcasters

focused on rolling out mobile DTV

to their users. While some have lamented

the laborious process, Pearl took a major

step recently when MetroPCS began selling

a Samsung phone equipped for mobile

broadcasting. Keating says the teamwork of

the broadcasters involved is key to having

the technology become widespread. “It’s the

kind of scale and coalition-building you’ve

got to do in this day and age to launch products

into as complex an ecosystem as we operate

in,” he says.

Some may feel it’s an uneasy time to be involved

in the digital future of television, but

Keating embraces the changes. “The opportunities

brought on by the digital disruption

are numerous and exciting,” he says. “It’s incredibly

fun to see where this takes us in the

years to come.”