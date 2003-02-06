Trending

Rogan looks to Factor in Man Show

By

Joe Rogan, host of NBC reality show Fear Factor, is expected to sign
on any day now to also host Comedy Central guy-fest TheMan
Show.

To get around Rogan's exclusive Fear Factor deal, Comedy will
apparently run Fear Factor promos on its air.

Comedy has needed a new host for The Man Show -- one of its five
highest-rated shows -- since former host Jimmy Kimmel exited to host ABC's new
late-night entry, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Standup comedian Doug Stanhope is a likely contender to be Rogan's
co-host.

Comedy would not comment on the reports.