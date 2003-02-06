Rogan looks to Factor in Man Show
Joe Rogan, host of NBC reality show Fear Factor, is expected to sign
on any day now to also host Comedy Central guy-fest TheMan
Show.
To get around Rogan's exclusive Fear Factor deal, Comedy will
apparently run Fear Factor promos on its air.
Comedy has needed a new host for The Man Show -- one of its five
highest-rated shows -- since former host Jimmy Kimmel exited to host ABC's new
late-night entry, Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Standup comedian Doug Stanhope is a likely contender to be Rogan's
co-host.
Comedy would not comment on the reports.
