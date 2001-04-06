Rogala leaving Tampa for Indianapolis post

Rick Rogala general manager at Media General-owned WFLA-TV Tampa will be leaving the station to become vice president and general manager at Tribune-owned WXIN-TV Indianapolis.

Rogala told staff his reasons for

leaving were personal, and not job-related. His tenure in Tampa has been considered a successful one, with highly rated newscasts and a move to a state-of-the-art facility shared with Media General-owned Tampa Tribune. Rogala replaced Paul Catoe, who retired from the station after 31 years in 1999. - Dan Trigoboff