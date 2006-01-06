Rodriguez Upped At Twentieth

Matthew Rodriguez, who formerly oversaw on-air promotions for Twentieth Television as VP, has been named senior VP, marketing and creative.

Reporting to President and COO Bob Cook, Rodriguez replaces Susan Kantor, who was recently hired for a new senior-level marketing role at Warner Bros.

Rodriguez will be responsible for overseeing all consumer and corporate marketing/promotional activities for Twentieth Television’s library of first-run and off-network programs.

The new top marketing exec will have a full plate for product next season, including first-run launches for Desire, a series of English-language telenovelas and Cristina’s Court; plus off-net launches for the sitcoms Reba and Still Standing.

“Matthew has one of the sharpest marketing minds I’ve worked with and he’s been a rising star in our family for quite some time,” Cook said. As VP of on-air promotions, Rodriguez’ duties included creating sales presentations. He has won numerous industry awards.