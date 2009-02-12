Rodriguez Upped At Nickelodeon Latin America

Tatiana Rodriguez, director of programming for Nickelodeon Latin America in Miami has been named senior VP, programming and creative strategy.



Rodriguez oversees programming and network operators for the service. In addition, in her new post she will work with the advertising on integraging marketing partnerships. She was instrumental in launching Nick Jr. in Latin America and helped produce the channel's first live-action series, Skirmo.



Rodriguez has been with the network 1996, when she joined as programming and acquisitions manager.