Rodriguez to head Travel Channel
A Discovery Networks International veteran is taking over the top spot at the
domestic Travel Channel.
Rick Rodriguez, who has been with Discovery for nine years, is Travel's new
executive vice president and general manager and will oversee programming,
production and operations.
He replaces Steve Cheskin, who exited in early May.
Most recently, Rodriguez was executive VP of content for Discovery Channels
International, charged with programming, production and on-air promotion for
Discovery's international outlets.
In 2002, he served as acting GM for Discovery Networks Europe, Middle East
and Africa.
He has also headed Discovery Networks Latin America.
Rodriguez said he'll work right away to strengthen the network's on-air promotion
and scheduling. In time, he wants to infuse Travel with more storytelling.
He added, "I'd like to make the channel more relevant and immediate,
more here and now."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.