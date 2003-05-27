Rodriguez to head Travel Channel

A Discovery Networks International veteran is taking over the top spot at the

domestic Travel Channel.

Rick Rodriguez, who has been with Discovery for nine years, is Travel's new

executive vice president and general manager and will oversee programming,

production and operations.

He replaces Steve Cheskin, who exited in early May.

Most recently, Rodriguez was executive VP of content for Discovery Channels

International, charged with programming, production and on-air promotion for

Discovery's international outlets.

In 2002, he served as acting GM for Discovery Networks Europe, Middle East

and Africa.

He has also headed Discovery Networks Latin America.

Rodriguez said he'll work right away to strengthen the network's on-air promotion

and scheduling. In time, he wants to infuse Travel with more storytelling.

He added, "I'd like to make the channel more relevant and immediate,

more here and now."