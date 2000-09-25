RODDENBERRY STARSHIP SAILS ON online

Internet comic developer Stan Lee Media has partnered with Gene Roddenberry's estate to launch Starship, a project that will premiere online, with plans to spin it off for TV and film. The plan is similar to that for 7th Portal, the animated Web series about a team of super heroes that Stan Lee is co-developing with the Mark Canton Co. for a live-action film. Like the current Roddenberry series, Earth: Final Conflict, the concept for Starship came from notes left by the late Star Trek creator. Starship follows a young scientist and an alien commander who must work together to combat evil. Lee (co-creator of Spiderman and X-Men), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Roddenberry's widow) and Leiji Matsumoto are supervising the project.