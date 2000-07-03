Rod Perth abruptly resigned as president of Jim Henson Television Group after serving only 15 months on the job. Perth, who previously was president of entertainment at USA Networks, joined The Jim Henson Company in March of 1999. Perth had reportedly been in a power struggle for control of Henson's Odyssey and Kermit cable networks since Germany's EM-TV bought the company last February. "I have enjoyed my involvement with The Jim Henson Company, and I wish them well now that they are a part of EM-TV's ambitious global expansion plans," Perth said in a statement.