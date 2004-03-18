Rocker Love Flashes Letterman

Courtney Love repeatedly flashed David Letterman last night, with CBS teasing the Late Night reveal in promos for the show. Love jumped on Letterman's desk recreating a now famous Drew Barrymore birthday present to the host.

Letterman thanked her and Love reportedly pointed to her chest and said "FCC!," according to AP. Love's back, not front, was to the camera and CBS apparently blurred a side view. Theoretically it would not have to, since it was after 10 p.m., when indecent material is allowed on broadcast TV (the harbor is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.). There is, for instance, plenty of back and side skin on some NYPD Blue episodes.

CBS parent Viacom has been in a running battle with Washington over language, nudity and the FCC's "vague" indecency definition.

Love was later arrested, said AP, for "allegedly throwing a microphone stand and striking a man in the head."