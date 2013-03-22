Rockefeller Plans Home State Event on Media Violence

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) has scheduled an event for

Monday, March 25, in his home state to talk about protecting kids from violent

media, with an apparent emphasis on video games.





In the immediate aftermath of the Sandy Hook school

shootings, Rockefeller signaled he would focus on the issue in the new Congress

and has introduced legislation, TheViolent Content Research Act of 2013, that would direct the National

Academy of Sciences to investigate the connection between violent video games

and programming and "harmful effects on kids."





The discussion, involving "concerned parents, teachers,

mental health experts as well as national advocacy groups and representatives

from the video game industry" will be held at the RCB Health Sciences

Center in Martinsburg, W. Va., according to an emailed notice.





The White House's anti-gun violence initiatives include

directing the Centers for Disease Control to study the best ways to reduce

violence and callingon the Congress to fund specific research on the effects of violent video

games and other media on real world violence.





During an FCC oversight hearing in the Commerce Committee,

Rockefeller expressed his frustration to the commissioners on the issue of

violence. "I could go on to violence, but I know what you would say and I

know what you would answer," he said. "What the FCC would say is it does

not have statutory authority to regulate violence. I would just hope that you would

take what you did in 2007 [a congressionallymandated report on TV violence] and kind of move that forward. We have to

do the heavy lifting on it to give you capacity in violence. I've never quite

understood that. And it had sort of a bad reaction on this committee, which I

never understood either. But be that as it may, you do work and I will try to

do mine."





Rockefeller has previously pushed legislation that would

give the FCC explicit authority to regulate violence, but did not find a lot of

support on the committee or beyond.





Many of the major entertainment trade

associations, including NCTA and NAB, have gotten together to promote parental

controls, and have said they are willing to be part of the ongoing conversation

about violence.