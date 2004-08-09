Rock Hall of Fame Syndicates Radio Show

A syndicated rock radio show will start up from Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Crystal Mountain Productions Ltd. will broadcast Moonlight Groove Highway -- Rock and Roll Through theNight, from midnight to 6 a.m. beginning Oct. 1.

The show is planned as a seven-days-a-week production delivering a wide range of music and commentary. Personalities include . . .

Raechel Donahue, listed as one of the top 100 DJs in the Rock Hall

former Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres

David Spero, who created Cleveland’s once innovative WMMS(FM)

Billy Bass, a WMMS mainstay when it was called the nation’s best rock station and

Dusty Street, formerly a DJ at San Francisco’s “underground” KMPX.

Syndication for Moonlight Groove Highway is managed by Envision Radio Networks; advertising representation is provided by Jones MediaAmerica.