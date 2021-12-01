Charter Ups Robyn Tolva to Senior VP of Video

Robyn Tolva, group VP, product deployment, at Charter, has been named senior VP of video, in charge of technology and product strategy for the company's video products and platforms serving over 30 million subs in 41 states, according to the company.

That will include overseeing ad platforms as well as video engineering and software architecture.

Her purview will include on-screen guides and apps.

Tolva has been with the company since 2009, when she joined as senior director of strategic program management. Her resume also includes posts at AT&T, where she rose to executive director, project management and metrics, and a regulatory accounting analyst at Prime Cable, as well as stints at Comcast and Adelphia.