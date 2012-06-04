Robyn Miller’s life choices did not seem like

they were leading to the post of senior VP of

marketing for Tennis Channel. And it’s not just

that she’s “a little embarrassed” to admit she’s one

of the few employees who doesn’t play the game.

(“I’ve taken a few lessons, but I suck,” she says.)

In college, Miller studied French literature and

linguistics. After some “dead-end jobs” in New

York, she headed west, earning a more pragmatic

master’s in business at UCLA. “That set

me on fire—I realized I had a real passion for

international marketing,” she says.

But Miller wasn’t pursuing a career in sports

marketing. She began working for Max Factor

and other high-end cosmetics companies.

“Sports was nowhere on my radar,” she says.

In 1985 she shifted gears. She joined Disney,

which was starting Buena Vista Home Video. “I

jumped at the chance,” she says.

She loved her time there, but eventually she

was ready for something new. “The job had certain

limitations,” she says. “You can only market

Pinocchio so many times—video, DVD, Blu-ray.”

Tennis Channel CEO Ken Solomon first recruited

Miller for Fine Living Network—where

she was able to draw on her lifestyle marketing

experience from her cosmetic days—before

bringing her over to Tennis Channel. The

whole experience was freeing. “We have only

about 100 people here, while at Disney there

were no less than 20 people in any meeting,”

Miller says. “I was 12 levels down from Michael

Eisner; but here I report directly to Ken.

I have a greater sense of ownership here, [and]

we are much more agile here.”

She doesn’t even miss the “phenomenal”

Disney budgets; Tennis Channel requires a

staff volleying of a different sort.

“My hands are tied and I’m constantly asking

my staff, ‘How much does this cost?’ And

I have proposals that are burning a hole in my

desk right now,” she says. But being forced to

brainstorm “outside the box” is more rewarding

she says, whether it’s partnering with French

food trucks in major cities during the French

Open, or negotiating deals to get the channel’s

highlights and programs shown—at no cost—

in places such as Best Buy, Costco, Burger King

and airports. “It has compelled us to be more

creative, and I love it.”