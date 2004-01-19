Robins Is New B&C Chief; Jessell Takes New Role

BROADCASTING & CABLE last week named J. Max Robins, a TV Guide

senior editor, editor in chief of the magazine and its related properties. He replaces Harry Jessell, the well-respected B&C leader for the past seven years, who becomes the publication's editor at large.

"B&C is committed to thought leadership in the television business, and Max Robins is the ideal editor for that mandate," said Charlie Koones, executive vice president of the Reed Entertainment Group and publisher of Variety.

"Having worked with Max at Variety

and been a reader of his for years, I couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board," Koones said. "Together with Publisher Chuck Bolkcom and the outstanding staff now in place, Max will further solidify B&C as the dominant source of news for a rapidly changing television business.

"I also want to thank Harry Jessell for his excellent tenure as editor in chief," Koones continued. "The respect that Harry commands in the business is the result of years of providing insight into television. We look forward to that continuing with him as editor at large."

In his new role, Jessell's responsibilities will include leading the electronic and editorial development of B&C's directory businesses and spearheading its specialized summit conferences.

Robins joins B&C from TV Guide, where he has been since 1995. Previously, he was the New York television editor and a columnist for Variety. Robins also served as a senior editor of Channels

magazine, where he wrote a monthly column on TV news, as well as several cover stories chronicling everything from the rise of reality-based TV to the ascension of MTV.

"After seven terrific years at TV Guide, I couldn't be more excited about this new opportunity," Robins said. "What a wonderful time to have the reins of a magazine that, throughout its history, has been the definitive voice of the most powerful medium in the world."

A graduate of the University of Michigan and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Robins is married to award-winning poet and novelist Michele Somerville. They live in Brooklyn, N.Y., with their children Maria, Jack and Grace.