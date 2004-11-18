Robin Williams Saluted by Foreign Press
Robin Williams will receive the "Cecil B. DeMille Award" for outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Golden Globe Awards Jan. 16 on NBC.
The announcement that Williams will get the special award notes his 11 Golden Globe nominations and five wins over a career that began to take off with Mork and Mindy, where he won his first Golden Globe as the best actor in a sitcom.
Since then, of course, he’s become much better known as actor in dramatic and comic roles, including winning an Oscar for Good Will Hunting.
Other winners of the DeMille Award are Lucille Ball and Red Skelton.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.