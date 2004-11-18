Robin Williams Saluted by Foreign Press

Robin Williams will receive the "Cecil B. DeMille Award" for outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Golden Globe Awards Jan. 16 on NBC.

The announcement that Williams will get the special award notes his 11 Golden Globe nominations and five wins over a career that began to take off with Mork and Mindy, where he won his first Golden Globe as the best actor in a sitcom.



Since then, of course, he’s become much better known as actor in dramatic and comic roles, including winning an Oscar for Good Will Hunting.

Other winners of the DeMille Award are Lucille Ball and Red Skelton.

