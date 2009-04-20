Robin Schwartz Out At OWN

Robin Schwartz is stepping down as president of OWN, the upcoming cable network from Oprah Winfrey and Discovery Communications. The network says it has no plans to fill the position.

Schwartz has served as president of OWN since June 2008 and has been building up the network’s roster of executives and developing its programming slate.

Christina Norman joined the network in January as CEO, effectively taking over day-to-day control of the network.The new corporate structure streamlines the leadership there, with the top level executives now reporting directly to Norman.

“I want to thank Robin for her hard work, dedication and passion over the past several months,” said Norman in a statement. “She assembled a great executive team and grew the vision for OWN out of its infancy. As a result of her resignation, I’ve decided to streamline executive reporting and will not be replacing the position.”

Nina Wass, Senior Vice President, Creative Affairs and Maria Grasso, Senior Vice President, Programming, will now report directly to Norman.