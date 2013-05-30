Robin Schwartz Named President of Brillstein Television

Brillstein Entertainment Partners has appointed Robin Schwartz as president of its television unit. She replaces JoAnn Alfano, who will executive produce Brillstein and Plan B's upcoming drama Resurrection for ABC.

Brillstein's TV department also signed a new two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, where it has been based for the past decade, although the new agreement has a first-look component.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our friends at ABC Studios and excited about our new first look arrangement. Robin Schwartz is a terrific executive and her broad experience and talent relationships make her an excellent choice to lead and build our television group," said Brillstein Entertainment CEO Jon Liebman. "We are happy for JoAnn, who is a great friend, and we are looking forward to working with her in the next chapter of her career."

Previously, Scwhartz was the founding president for OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and was also president of Regency Television.