Robin Roberts Diagnosed with MDS, Will Continue to Anchor 'GMA'

Good Morning America co-anchor

Robin Roberts has been diagnosed with MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome), a disease

of the blood and bone marrow for which she will undergo a bone marrow

transplant.

Roberts, who is a breast cancer survivor, announced the news

on-air Monday morning and said she will continue to anchor GMA.

"Going forward, it's business as usual at GMA, which means I'll be right here every

day with George, Sam, Josh and Lara," she said. "When I miss a day here or

there, I'm fortunate that some very talented friends at ABC News will

fill in. When I undergo the transplant later this year, I'll miss a chunk

of time."

Roberts said she received the diagnosis the same day that GMA snapped the Today show's 16-year win streak.

She will undergo chemotherapy before receiving the bone marrow transplant from

her sister later this year.

The anchor expressed confidence that she would make a full

recovery: "My doctors tell me I'm going to beat this -- and I know it's true."