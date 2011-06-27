Robin D’Elia, Senior VP and Group Client Director, MediaVest’s Liquid Thread

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Robin D’Elia’s job at MediaVest’s Liquid Thread is

to wrap advertising in the most appealing package

possible and then send it out over the Internet, social

media platforms, television—wherever viewers are

consuming content.

“We create content as an engagement platform so that

people will stay with your message and your brand and be more compelled and inclined to want more or even

make a purchase,” says D’Elia, the agency’s senior VP and

group client director.

For example, D’Elia and her team worked with Pur

water filtration systems to sponsor a long-form documentary

in which several celebrities—including Jessica

Biel and Emile Hirsch—climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to

raise awareness about the importance of clean water to

prevent water-borne illnesses. The documentary, Summit

on the Summit, aired on MTV in March 2010 and was

accompanied by an interactive Website that tracked the

trek while featuring its sponsors. The integrations were

present but were neither obvious nor intrusive.

“We don’t look to replace commercial messaging,” says

D’Elia. “We look to complement it by creating experiences

where consumers are going to be engaged, entertained,

informed and want to share it with their friends.”

D’Elia and Liquid Thread also have worked on integrated

brand campaigns with Wal-Mart (paired up with

Food Network), Kraft and P&G.

“I think when branded content is done really well,

consumers are much more engaged so they will remain

with the experience,” says D’Elia. “What we look to do

is provide value to the consumer or to audiences. To

provide that value, we work to give consumers more

entertainment, more information and a utility that

will assist them in their life somehow. We give them

the ability to share this content and create a dialogue

around it, whether it’s a dialogue with the brand or

dialogue with other consumers.”

Liquid Thread was formed last year from the merger

between Starcom’s SMG Entertainment, MediaVest’s connectivetissue,

and its digital agency, Pixel. Brian Terkelsen,

to whom D’Elia reports, leads the unit.

D’Elia came to the company in October 2008 from

New Line Cinema, where she was senior VP, national

television promotions and marketing. At New Line,

which is now part of Warner Bros., D’Elia worked with

broadcast, basic and pay cable, and video-on-demand

networks to produce programming in support of New

Line’s theatrical releases—such as the Lord of the Rings

trilogy, Sex and the City and Wedding Crashers—as well

as New Line’s licensing, home entertainment, music

and international products.