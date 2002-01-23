Robertson leads NATPE revolt

Warner Bros. Domestic Television president Dick Robertson dropped a bomb

Tuesday morning, telling reporters the studio is essentially abandoning the

National Association of Television Programming Executives and taking other major

syndicators with it.

By Tuesday afternoon, an enraged NATPE president Bruce Johansen fired back,

calling Robertson a 'hypocrite.'

On Tuesday morning, Robertson outlined a new business model for the domestic

syndication industry that will likely result in a first-ever syndication-upfront

presentation in New York this March for advertisers and a Los Angeles-based

syndication screening event in Los Angeles in the fall for local stations,

sponsored by the syndicators themselves through their trade organization, the

Syndicated Network Television Association.

'Mr. Robertson has been vocal over the past couple of years about this

conference, and I think he has been hypocritical,' Johansen said. 'He has

indicated to me personally that he is supportive of our educational activities,

that he is supportive of us as a nonprofit organization, and I don't see that

support.'

Johansen added, 'I am also a little surprised because in a way he is a

self-appointed shepherd with the sheep following the shepherd. I don't know who

appointed him king, but I guess he feels he is king of syndication.'

NATPE chairman Jon Mandel, whose media-buying company works closely with Warner Bros., said,

'I'm just shocked that otherwise smart, sometimes very smart people do some very

dumb things.'

Told of Johansen's and Mandel's comments, Robertson responded, 'Jon Mandel

and Bruce Johansen are both good friends of mine for whom I have a great deal of

respect. I'm sorry they feel that way.'

In fact, Mandel floated the idea of industry meetings much like the ones

Robertson is now planning, except Mandel hoped that NATPE would organize

them.

Now, he said, it appears that there's a difference of opinion among ad buyers

about a March meeting, questioning whether that's the optimal time to get the

best rates.

At the same time, NATPE has a committee studying the ways the organization

could change as the shape of the business changes. It is due to give its

recommendations this spring.

At his welcoming speech to attendees Tuesday, Johansen once again

acknowledged that the organization had to make adjustments.

Buena Vista Television, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and a number of other top

syndication distributors confirmed that they are all on board for the two

events, adding that the plan is going to be fleshed out at a breakfast meeting

among syndicators.