Robertson To Be Roasted at NATPE

Syndication industry veterans will be lining up to roast former Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution President Dick Robertson, who spent the past 40 years in the television business, at January’s National Assn. of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas.

One of the architects of the syndicated barter business, Robertson, now serving as a senior advisor to the Warner Bros. Television Group and producer after his recent retirement, will be roasted at a dinner Jan. 17 at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort.

“Dick is an industry luminary and his transition from door-to-door TV salesman to cushy producer is a monumental moment worthy of a toast and a roast,” said Bruce Rosenblum, President, Warner Bros. Television Group. “I truly can’t wait to hear his friends, colleagues, clients and well-wishers share stories, sling insults and otherwise lambaste this legend in what promises to be a memorable evening.”

“I’ve put enough people on the proverbial ‘hot-seat’ in my day that it only seems fair that it’s now my turn,” added Robertson. “In all honesty, I’m honored that Warner Bros. and NATPE would go to the trouble to put this together. I’m only hoping I don’t rue the day I said ‘okay.’”

NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman commented, “I’ve known Dick for over 20 years as has everybody else in the business. I can’t think of anyone who doesn’t have a Dick Robertson story, and many of those people have been waiting a long time for the opportunity to get some things off their chest. NATPE is very happy to provide the venue for the roast....for a lot of reasons."

Proceeds will benefit the NATPE Educational Foundation and Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Mass Communication, where Robertson serves as chairman of the advisory board. Warner Bros. will co-sponsor the event with NATPE.