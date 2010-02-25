Roberts, Zucker Agree To Meet With CWA About Merger

Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU

President Jeff Zucker have agreed to meetings with the Communications Workers

of America about their proposed $30 billion joint venture.

The two agreed to the meeting at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday

(Feb. 25). CWA President Larry Cohen had complained that he had not had any

talks with the companies, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D- Tex.) asked both

whether they would agree to meet with him in person.

Both agreed to do so.

Cohen complained about Comcast's labor relations policies, which Roberts said

he thought were good. He also, once again, committed to honoring NBC's existing

contracts.