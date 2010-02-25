Roberts, Zucker Agree To Meet With CWA About Merger
Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU
President Jeff Zucker have agreed to meetings with the Communications Workers
of America about their proposed $30 billion joint venture.
The two agreed to the meeting at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday
(Feb. 25). CWA President Larry Cohen had complained that he had not had any
talks with the companies, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D- Tex.) asked both
whether they would agree to meet with him in person.
Both agreed to do so.
Cohen complained about Comcast's labor relations policies, which Roberts said
he thought were good. He also, once again, committed to honoring NBC's existing
contracts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.