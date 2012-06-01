Roberts: Video Sub Growth a 'Mission'

Comcast chairman and CEO told an audience at an investment conference Friday that it is on a “mission” toward reporting positive basic video customer growth, adding that recent new product developments were made with that goal in mind.

Comcast has been the top performing MSO in terms of improving its basic video customer losses – it has lost fewer video subscribers in each of the past six straight quarters – and hopes to move toward positive growth. While Roberts wouldn’t say when he expects that to happen, he added that it will happen eventually.

“The mission internally is to get back to positive video [subscriber growth], and in a number of markets that has happened,” Roberts said at the Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York. “…Hopefully, we are talking about when, not if. I believe without a doubt we have the best video experience out there.”



