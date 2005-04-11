Roberts Named NCTA Chairman

Comcast Corp. president and CEO Brian Roberts has been elected chairman of the board of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, succeeding Glenn Britt, chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable.

Other officers elected: Nick Davatzes, CEO Emeritus, A&E Television Networks, Vice Chairman; Tom Rutledge, COO, Cablevision Systems, Treasurer; and Bob Miron, Chairman & CEO, Advance/Newhouse Communications, Secretary.

The new executive committee for 2005-2006 will comprise: NCTA President & CEO Kyle McSlarrow, ex officio (by virtue of being NCTA President), Decker Anstrom, President & COO, Landmark Communications; Matthew C. Blank, Chairman & CEO, Showtime Networks; Britt; Rocco Commisso, Chairman & CEO, Mediacom; Ronald Duncan, President, GCI; James Robbins, President & CEO, Cox Communications; William Schleyer, Chairman & CEO, Adelphia Communications; Michael Willner, President & CEO, Insight Communications.

