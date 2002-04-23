Roberts to host NAB Gala

ABC News' Cokie Roberts will emcee the National Association of Broadcasters' fourth annual "Service to America Summit" June 10 in Washington, D.C.

Roberts is ABC News' chief congressional analyst, and she also co-anchors

This Week with Sam Donaldson & Cokie Roberts on Sunday mornings. She

also contributes to National Public Radio as a political-news analyst.

Roberts has won numerous awards for her work, including an Emmy Award, the Edward

R. Murrow Award and the Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for Congressional

coverage.

She joined ABC in 1988, coming from PBS-TV's MacNeil/Lehrer Newshour.

The NAB's Service to America Summit honors outstanding public service by

broadcasters and their local partners.

The event also will recognize the NAB's Crystal Radio award winners.