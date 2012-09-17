Roberts Gets One-Year Extension

Brian Roberts' job as chairman and CEO of Comcast Corp. is

safe for another year.

According to documents filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission late Friday, Comcast amended Roberts' employment agreement for

one year to June 30, 2013. It was the only change to the agreement.

Roberts, whose father and chairman emeritus Ralph founded

Comcast in 1963, has served as CEO since 2002 and chairman since 2004 and is

responsible for transforming the company from a regional cable operator into a

content and distribution giant. Comcast is the largest cable operator in the

country with 22 million customers and also controls the NBCUniversal joint

venture which owns the NBC broadcast network, 20 cable channels, Universal

Studios and Universal Theme Parks. Roberts earned about $27 million in salary,

stock awards and other compensation in 2011.