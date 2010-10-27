Roberts: Comcast Could Play 'Constructive' Role In Retrans

As retransmission consent disputes between programmers and distributors

have escalated in recent months, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts

said that the No.1 MSO's pending joint venture with NBC Universal could

have a calming influence on what have been increasingly nasty

negotiations.

Most recently, Cablevision Systems has been embroiled

in an ever escalating retrans fight with Fox Networks over broadcast

stations in New York and Philadelphia. Cablevision has called for

binding arbitration to settle the matter, a move Fox has said is

unnecessary.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call to discuss

its third quarter results, Roberts didn't offer many specifics - the

NBCU JV is still winding through the regulatory process. But he did

acknowledge that the combined power of NBCU's broadcast and cable

content assets and Comcast's No. 1 cable distribution could bring new

ideas to the discussions.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.