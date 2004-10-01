Robert Novak Breaks Hip

Just when it’s getting fun, Robert Novak, 73, the veteran columnist and one of the hosts of CNN’s Crossfire is going to be hobbling.

Early Friday morning, the day after the first presidential debate in Coral Gables, Fla., Novak slipped in in his Miami hotel room shower and broke his hip, a source told B&C. Novak and his Crossfire counterpart Paul Begala were in Florida to fire at each other for Thursday's show and to help with CNN's coverage of the debate.

The source said Novak will require a partial hip replacement, but had no estimate of how long that will keep him off the campaign trail, or at least trailing far behind it.

But the source also reported that Novak was busily editing his column on the laptop computer in his hospital room.