Google’s long-standing efforts to grab

a piece of the $300 billion global television

industry have always stumbled

over the issue of content, with TV

networks and major studios reluctant

to give the 800-pound gorilla of the

online world a toehold.

Google hired former Netflix executive Robert Kyncl in 2010 to help

overcome that problem, and his efforts have already paid off. While

Google’s YouTube has been the biggest online video player for years, its

short, user-generated content isn’t very advertising-friendly. So Kyncl

has been pushing to add more professional content, inking deals with

Hollywood studios for Google rental service and spending $100 million

in an effort to launch nearly 100 YouTube channels of original

content. This may just be the start of bigger plans for multichannel

services delivered to Google’s Android tablets, TVs and smartphones.