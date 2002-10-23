Robert Hammett, P.E, dies
Veteran professional consulting engineer Robert L. Hammett, 82, died Oct. 1
at his home in San Francisco.
Following radio research at Harvard Labs during World War II, Hammett started
his own engineering consulting firm in San Francisco in 1952, partnering with Ed
Edison in 1956.
Hammett retired in 1988, and the pair was honored with National Association of
Broadcasters' "Engineering Achievement Award" in 1992.
The firm of Hammett & Edison continues, headed by his son, William F.
Hammett.
Robert Hammett is survived by his wife of 57 years, Luana, three children and
nine grandchildren.
