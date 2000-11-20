Robert Charles Sorcher

b. Dec., 22, 1961, Syracuse, N.Y.; B.A., psychology, University of Connecticut, 1983; copywriter, Benton & Bowles, 1983-84; VP, assoc. creative director, Griffin Bacal/Sunbow Prods., 1985-89; creative director/senior VP, Grey Entertainment, 1989-90; creative director/senior VP, Grey Advertising, 1991-93; president, Indigo Entertainment, 1993-94; GM, Cartoon Network, 1995-97; exec. VP, Cartoon Network and Cartoon Network Online, 1997-99; exec. VP, programming and development, FOX Family Channel, 1999-2000; current position since September; m. Diane Spiegel, 1984; children: Sara, 13; Gary, 11; Danielle, 6.